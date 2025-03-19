joe and Kevin support Nick Jonas at first night of Broadway show

Nick Jonas' brothers had his back as he debuted in his new Broadway show on Tuesday.

Joe and Kevin Jonas were both in the house to watch Nick return to the Great White Way in the musical The Last Five Years, in which he co-stars with Tony winner Adrienne Warren. The show is now in previews, and opens officially on April 6 for a 14-week engagement.

The show tracks a couple's relationship, told from both their viewpoints, except he tells his side of the story in chronological order, starting from their first kiss, while she tells hers in reverse, starting from their breakup. The only time they come together is during a scene at their wedding.

Nick's debut in the show comes in the middle of an extremely busy time for Jonas Brothers: They're releasing a new single, "Love Me to Heaven," on Friday and appearing on ABC's Good Morning America.

Then, this weekend, they're hosting their first JonasCon fan convention. Taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, it'll feature dozens of JoBros-centric activities and several performances by the brothers, as well as by Franklin Jonas, All-American Rejects, Nick solo and Joe's band DNCE.

