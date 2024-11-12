John Mayer is buying Henson Studios, home of The Muppets

John Mayer: Singer, songwriter, guitarist and now ... Hollywood mogul?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John has teamed up with director McG, best known for Charlie's Angels, to buy Henson Studios, described by the publication as "the historic Hollywood home of The Muppets." They're currently in contact.

Apparently John has offices on the property, and when the clock ran out on another interested party's deal, he decided to go for it, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The deal is reportedly in the $60 million range.

The late Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, acquired the lot in 1999 from A&M Records for a reported $12.5 million. Prior to 1953, it was owned by iconic actor Charlie Chaplin.

It's not clear what John and McG will do with the lot.

