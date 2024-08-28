John Mayer to receive Bob Saget Legacy Award from late comedian's favorite charity

John Mayer and the late comedian Bob Saget were very close friends, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Saget's favorite charity will honor John with a special award this fall.

At the Scleroderma Research Foundation's annual fundraiser Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine on Oct. 29, the nonprofit will give John and comedian Jeff Ross the Bob Saget Legacy Award, in honor of how they both helped Saget raise funds and awareness for scleroderma research over the years. Scleroderma is an often life-threatening autoimmune disease.

Ross will also host the event, which will feature additional comedians, musicians and performers. Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, said in a statement, "I could not be more thrilled to see the Bob Saget Legacy Award go to John Mayer and Jeff Ross. They were two of Bob's dearest friends and both embody his dedication to this cause."

She added, "Their efforts ensure that Bob's impact continues, proving that laughter and music can be powerful tools in the fight against this disease and bringing us closer to a cure with every event."

Saget died in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. The cause of death was determined to be head trauma; drugs and alcohol weren't involved. After Saget died, John paid for a private plane to transport his body back to California and later served as a pallbearer at his funeral.

Earlier this year, John commemorated Saget's birthday by posting a photo of himself and the star, writing, "I miss you the most when I'm exhausted and I just want to talk to my friend. ... We all miss you. Loss may be out of our control, but remembrance is our act of defiance. And we will never forget you."

