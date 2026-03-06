Jonas Brothers announce Greetings from Las Vegas shows

The Jonas Brothers will be saying Greetings from Las Vegas.

The group is playing four nights at Sin City's Dolby Live at Park MGM over Memorial Day weekend: May 20, 22, 23 and 24.

The special run of shows is an offshoot of their Greetings from Your Hometown tour, which kicked off last fall in their home state of New Jersey. The tour was not only in support of their Greetings from Your Hometown album, but in celebration of their 20 years as a band.

Presales for the Greetings from Las Vegas shows begin March 10 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public March 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Before the Vegas dates, the JoBros head to South America for a string of shows beginning May 5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.