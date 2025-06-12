Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform during 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' special

Jonas Brothers and Ava Max will be providing the vocal fireworks during the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, airing July 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The special, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will also feature performances by country stars Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood, rocker Lenny Kravitz and singer/actress Keke Palmer.

The fireworks, including more than 80,000 shells and 30 colors, will be set to a musical score produced by Questlove of The Roots and a live performance by the special's host, Ariana DeBose. The fireworks will be launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges on New York's East River.

