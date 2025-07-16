Jonas Brothers debut 'I Can't Lose' in support of Stand Up to Cancer

By Andrea Tuccillo

Jonas Brothers have debuted "I Can't Lose," a new song off their Greetings From Your Hometown album.

The song premiered Tuesday during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as part of Mastercard’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
“Teaming up with Mastercard to uplift fans who’ve found hope and healing in our music means so much to us,” Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “'I Can’t Lose' is a song we hope can carry different meanings for everyone who hears it and, for those who need it, a reminder of their own strength.”
As part of the campaign, JoBros surprised a group of fans and their loved ones affected by cancer by connecting with them to learn their stories and delivering a debut rooftop performance of "I Can’t Lose" just for them.

Greetings From Your Hometown comes out Aug. 8.

