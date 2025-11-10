Jonas Brothers to ring in 2026 live on Samsung TV Plus

Select shows on Jonas Brothers' current tour have been streamed live on Samsung TV Plus, and now they'll be ringing in the New Year on the platform as well.

The brothers will take the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Dec. 31 starting at 10 p.m. ET, and fans will be able to watch it live. If you want to attend in person, a presale starts Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. The general sale starts Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“2025 will be a year we will always remember, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new one than celebrating with our fans,” Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas say in a statement. “We can’t wait to count down to midnight together, and welcome 2026 in Miami, as well as with our fans at home.”

On Instagram, they added, "We couldn't imagine closing out 2025 anywhere else but with you. Thank you for making this one of the most unforgettable years in our 20-year journey so far."

The brothers' holiday special A Very Jonas Christmas premieres Friday on Disney+ and Hulu.

(Disney is the parent company of ABC News.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.