Jonas Brothers producer thought "Waffle House" was a joke at first

Jonas Brothers' latest release, The Album, was produced by singer/songwriter/producer Jon Bellion. He says he loved working with the group, but when they first came to him with the idea for their latest hit, he thought they were joking.

Speaking to Billboard, Jon says, "I got a text message one day at 1:00 a.m. in the group chat between me, Joe, Nick and Kevin. Joe says, 'Waffle House. How do you feel about it? ... A song about us as brothers. We'd go to Waffle House and we get into fights, but it's where we'd figure stuff out. It was the only place we could go under age because we couldn't go to bars. What do you think for that as a song?'"

Jon continues, "I thought he was joking, so I wrote 'LOL.' He writes back, 'I’m dead serious.' Of course, I work for them, so I’m immediately like, 'That’s the best idea I’ve ever heard in my life.'"

Of course, "Waffle House" turned out to be a great idea, and so did the idea of having Jon produce The Album: It's been critically acclaimed and debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. But best of all, Jon says, the fans love it.

"I was very frightened that [fans] are set in their ways and can only allow the Jonas Brothers to be one thing," he tells Billboard. He adds, "It was amazing ... seeing the amount of people who were like, 'Wow, I'm a new Jonas Brothers fan.' Their regular fans were like, 'I think I'm in love with this album top to bottom.'"

"It became this feel-good playlist all the way through and people started to embrace it," he adds. "It was such a relief for me and also such a blessing."

