Journey to Iceland with Addison Rae in video for new song 'Headphones On'

Crack open a "Diet Pepsi" while you watch the video for Addison Rae's new song, "Headphones On."

In the clip, Addison is working in a supermarket in Iceland, but she's upset: We see her emerge from the refrigerated room in the back of the store crying. To make herself feel better, she, you guessed it, puts her headphones on, and she's suddenly transported to Iceland's magical landscape. She rides an Icelandic pony along a waterfall, she poses on a black sand beach and skips around in a field of the country's distinctive green vegetation.

She sings, "You can't fix what has already been broken/ you just have to surrender to the moment/ Guess I gotta accept the pain ... so I put my headphones on/ listen to my favorite song."

At the end of the clip, we see she's actually been outside the grocery store, riding one of those mechanical horses for kids, the whole time. She takes her headphones off and goes back inside.

"Headphones On" will appear on Addison's upcoming debut album, along with "Diet Pepsi" and previously released singles "Aquamarine" and "High Fashion."

