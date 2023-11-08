Judge sides with Katy Perry in Montecito mansion trial

Katy Perry has scored an initial victory in the lawsuit over the ownership of a $15 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Katy and her partner, Orlando Bloom, purchased the home back in 2020, but the owner, Texas businessman Carl Westcott, tried to rescind the sale, claiming he was not of sound mind when he signed the contract.

According to People, a Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday that Westcott was indeed of sound mind when he agreed to sell the home. The court's decision will become permanent in 10 days.

"The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind," read a statement from Katy's attorney shared with People. "We look forward to wrapping this matter up at the scheduled damage trial phase set for February 13 and 14, if not before."

Katy is expected to testify during that part of the trial.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.