Jung Kook's "Seven" sets new record for reaching a billion streams

"Seven" has trumped "Flowers."

Jung Kook's hit "Seven," featuring Latto, has become the fastest song to reach a billion streams in Spotify history.  It accomplished that feat in 108 days. It's now been added to the Spotify Billions official playlist.

The previous record was held by Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which crossed the one-billion-stream mark in 112 days earlier this year.

"Seven" was the first single from Jung Kook's debut solo studio album GOLDEN, which will be released on November 3. It was followed by "3D," featuring Jack Harlow.

