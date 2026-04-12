Justin Bieber duets with old YouTube videos of himself at Coachella

Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber brought out quite a few guests during his Saturday night set at Coachella, but his most unexpected one was his younger self.

Justin started his set with songs from his 2025 albums SWAG and SWAG II, before using the laptop he'd brought onstage to pull up videos of his past hits, which he then sang along to. This made for a meta moment where Justin was singing along with YouTube, while YouTube streamed him live on its Coachella feed.

In addition to singing along with hits like "Baby," "Beauty and a Beat," "Favorite Girl," "Never Say Never," "All Over the World" and "Sorry," Justin also threw it way back, duetting with his 13-year-old self on his cover of Ne-Yo's "So Sick," which he'd uploaded to YouTube years before he became famous. In fact, that particular clip helped him get discovered.

"How far back do you guys go?" Justin said, referring to the fans. "Do you guys really go back, though? Like for real, for real?"

Justin also streamed some non-musical clips, including his now-legendary "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business" paparazzi rant, parts of which he recited along with himself. He even pulled up viral videos that didn't have anything to do with him, like "Deez Nuts."

As for the actual musical guests, Justin brought out The Kid LAROI for their hit duet "Stay," and Tems for "I Think You're Special." Wizkid then joined Tems and Justin onstage for "Essence." Justin closed the set with "Daisies," featuring Mk.gee on guitar.

Perhaps Katy Perry summed the whole thing up best. As she stood in the crowd watching the show, she said in an Instagram Story video, "Thank God he has Premium. I don't wanna see no ads."

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