Justin Bieber posts photos and video of his performance at billionaire's pre-wedding party in India

On July 5, Justin Bieber arrived in India to perform at the pre-wedding celebration -- called a sangeet -- of the son of an Indian billionaire heir and his bride. He's now posted multiple videos and photos of his performance on Instagram.

Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant later this week. During the sangeet, which appeared to be attended by thousands of people, Justin, wearing sunglasses, a ball cap, a white jacket and a white tank top, performed hits like "Love Yourself," "I'm the One" and "Where Are Ü Now" for the ecstatic crowd.

Justin also posted photos of himself in his hotel room and rehearsing for the show, as well as posing with the happy couple, who hired Rihanna to perform at yet another pre-wedding event back in March.

According to the Times of India, Justin was paid $10 million for the performance, which also featured the songs "Baby," "Peaches" and "Sorry."

Justin's live performances have been rare since he canceled his tour in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis. However, this year, he performed at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto in February, and made an appearance at Coachella in April.

