Justin Bieber releases 7th studio album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber is standing on business with new music.

The singer released his new album, Swag, on Friday, which features 21 new songs.

"Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet," according to a press release from his label, Def Jam Recordings.

The album is Bieber's seventh studio album. It follows his 2021 album, Justice, which featured the songs "Peaches" and "Holy."

Leading up to the new album, Bieber had teased the new project on several billboards across Times Square, Atlanta and Iceland, where he allegedly recorded the album.

In May, Travel + Leisure reported that Bieber was recording new music at Eleven Deplar Farm's recording space called Flòki Studios.

Bieber shared a post about his Icelandic adventure and captioned it, "the best trip of my life."

See the full tracklist below:

"All I Can Take"

"Daisies"

"Yukon"

"Go Baby"

"Things You Do"

"Butterflies"

"Way It Is"

"First Place"

"Soulful"

"Walking Away"

"Glory Voice Memo"

"Devotion"

"Dadz Love"

"Therapy Session"

"Sweet Spot"

"Standing on Business"

"405"

"Swag"

"Zuma House"

"Too Long"

"Forgiveness"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.