Justin Bieber, Tate McRae lead JUNO nominations

Justin Bieber and Tate McRae are the king and queen of the JUNO Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

Each singer has received six nods for the 2026 awards, the most either has earned in a single season. Justin, who already has eight JUNO Awards on his trophy shelf, is nominated for single of the year for "Daisies," album of the year and pop album of the year for SWAG II, as well as artist of the year, fan choice and songwriter of the year.

Tate is nominated in the same six categories, with her single of the year nod coming for "Sports Car," and her album So Close to What earning nominations for both album of the year and pop album of the year.

Other nominees include The Weeknd — who has five nods — plus Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato's husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, Daniel Caesar and Sarah McLachlan.

The JUNO Awards will be available to watch live from Hamilton, Ontario, March 29, via CBC Music's YouTube channel.

