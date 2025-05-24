Justin Bieber performs 'Snooze' with SZA at LA concert

Justin Bieber's been working on new music, but he took time out from doing that -- and posting non-stop on Instagram -- to join his pal SZA onstage Friday.

Justin's surprise appearance came during the second Los Angeles show of SZA and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing Grand National Tour. He popped up to sing "Snooze" -- he was featured on the 2023 acoustic remix of the track, and also appeared in the video.

Justin kissed SZA's hand and danced with her during the performance. Justin's wife Hailey posted several videos of the moment on her Instagram Story and captioned it "My 2 favorite artists."

Justin hasn't played a full public solo concert since 2022, but he's made cameo appearances such as this one in the past few years, including a few in 2024. He also gave a private concert in July 2024 at a pre-wedding event in Mumbai for the son of an Indian billionaire, reportedly earning $10 million for the gig.

Justin is the second guest SZA welcomed during the tour's LA run. On the first night, she brought out Lizzo to sing their remix of Lizzo's song "Special."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.