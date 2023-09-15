Justin Bieber reflects on his "wild full circle moment" of being featured on Diddy's new album

Justin Bieber is featured on Sean "Diddy" Combs' new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on a song called "Moments." He took to his Instagram Story Friday to reminisce about his first encounter with the hip-hop mogul.

"I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14," Justin writes. "Sadly the song was trash haha and it would be a hard no from him."

"Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album," Justin continued. "Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy."

"Moments" is one of two new songs featuring Justin that fans can enjoy. The other is an acoustic duet with SZA on her song "Snooze." Justin's wife, Hailey, posted a screenshot of the song on her Instagram Story and praised her hubby, writing, "one thing Justin's always gonna do ... is give vocals."

The songs are the first Justin has put out since February.

