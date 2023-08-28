Justin Timberlake & Timbaland to curate music for 'Monday Night Football' this season

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back together on a new single arriving September 1 with Nelly Furtado, but they'll also be back together on your TV.

ESPN has announced that the two artists will be curating music for select Monday Night Football games; the music will be heard during live telecasts, in promotional spots and during pregame shows for seven weeks throughout the 2023-24 season.

The first music you'll hear from the partnership is that Nelly Furtado single, which is called "Keep Goin' Up." It's featured in ESPN's Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot for the Jets vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Here's the full schedule for JT and Tim's curation activities:

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

ESPN's senior director of sports marketing, Curtis Friends, said in a statement, "We've had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT [that] we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season."

