Justin Timberlake to appear on 'Tiny Desk' concert

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's official: Justin Timberlake has taken over the Tiny Desk.

The singer will appear on the popular NPR series Tiny Desk concert. The video drops Friday over on NPR Music's YouTube channel.

NPR Music made the announcement on Instagram, where they posted a Polaroid picture of Justin. "Pop superstar @justintimberlake takes over the Tiny Desk," they captioned their post. "Premiering tomorrow at noon ET on @nprmusic's YouTube."

Musician Andrew Hypes, who plays in Justin's band, first posted an announcement about the Tiny Desk concert on Tuesday via Instagram.

“Oh yea……. @nprmusic TINY DESK DROPPING FRIDAY with @justintimberlake,” Andrew wrote. I can’t believe this year is starting off how it has. BUT WE AREN’T done!! 3/15 #EITIW #TinyDesk all dropping!!”

