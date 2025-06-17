Justin Timberlake has yet to decide details of court-ordered community service, says lawyer

Sag Harbor Village Police Department
By Andrea Dresdale

It was a year ago that Justin Timberlake's actions could've ruined the tour. What tour? The world tour.

While in Sag Harbor, New York, Justin was pulled over in the early morning hours of June 18, 2024, and arrested for DWI. During his sentencing in September, Justin entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired. Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace ordered Justin to pay a $500 fine and gave him one year to perform 25 hours of community service.

Justin's attorney, Eddie Burke Jr., told Patch on Tuesday that Justin has until mid-September to complete those 25 hours. When asked if Justin had decided where to put in his time, Burke said, "Not yet."

Justin currently has tour dates scheduled through July 30.

Last fall, many nonprofit organizations in Sag Harbor suggested that Justin come volunteer with them, including an animal hospital and a group that encourages people to volunteer for various causes. One local said she hoped Justin would devote his time to a drunk-driving awareness nonprofit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!