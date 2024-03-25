Justin Timberlake debuts at #4 as Ariana Grande spends a second week at #1

Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Would Be wasn't able to knock Ariana Grande out of the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Justin's album -- his sixth solo release and his first new project since 2018 -- debuted at #4, with first week sales of 67,000 units. All of his solo releases have debuted in the top five, and four have reached #1. Justin promoted the album with one-off free concerts in select cities, including a Los Angeles show that included an *NSYNC reunion. He also appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Saturday Night Live and on NPR's Tiny Desk series.

When the album came out a week ago, Justin wrote on Instagram, "This album is a culmination of where I've been and where I'm going - and I'm so grateful and nervous and excited to put it out into the world for you all."

Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine -- which has so far spun off two #1 hits, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends" -- spends a second week on top of the chart, with sales of nearly 101,000 units. Her last two albums, Positions and thank u, next, both spent their first two weeks at #1, as well.

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves' new album Deeper Well starts at #2, with her biggest sales week ever.

