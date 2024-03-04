Justin Timberlake teams with Spotify to reveal album track list

Justin Timberlake's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, is coming out on March 15, and he's teamed with Spotify to reveal the track list on a billboard installed on The Reef in Los Angeles.

If you'd rather read the track list online, you can visit a countdown page on Spotify, where you can also preorder the album. Exclusive clips from Justin will also be posted there in the coming days.

The track list confirms that *NSYNC appears on the song "Paradise." There's also a collaboration on the song "Liar" with Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer who's worked with Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

Here's the track listing in full:

"Memphis"

"F**kin' Up the Disco"

"No Angels"

"Play"

"Technicolor"

"Drown"

"Liar" ft. Fireboy DML)

"Infinity Sex"

"Love & War"

"Sanctified" (Ft. Tobe Nwigwe)

"My Favorite Drug"

"Flame"

"Imagination"

"What Lovers Do"

"Selfish"

"Alone"

"Paradise" (ft. *NSYNC)

"Conditions"

In other Justin news, his wife Jessica Biel's birthday was on March 3, and on Instagram, he posted a montage of photos and videos showing her, and her and Justin through the years. "There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya [G.O.A.T.]!" he wrote.

