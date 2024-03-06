Justin Timberlake announces a free LA show, attempts Blind Karaoke Challenge

Sure, Justin Timberlake can sing his own songs, but how is at he singing other artists' songs? Find out by watching him attempt the Blind Karaoke Challenge on TikTok.

In the challenge, an unknown person plays the karaoke versions of hit songs for Justin, and while the viewers can see the lyrics, he can't. Cue Justin stumbling through Alanis Morissette's "Ironic," singing "turned 98" as "turned 38" and "two minutes too late" as "ten minutes too late."

When Radiohead's "Creep" comes on, Justin flubs the opening line, but then finishes strong, even playing air guitar during the chorus. "C'mon I know this one!" he boasts. But things take a turn for the worse when "Shallow" comes on.

He barely knows any of the words to Bradley Cooper's verse, claims to know Lady Gaga's verse better and then screws that up too — until he gets to the chorus and starts belting. Fans loved the video, though, and asked for him to make it "a regular thing."

In other Justin news, he's announced yet another surprise free show, this time at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is taking place March 13, which is just two days before the release of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was.

