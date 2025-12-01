K-pop K.O.: Stray Kids replace Taylor Swift at #1

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has been knocked out of the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart by the group with the most number-one albums this century.

DO IT, the new album by K-pop group Stray Kids, has debuted on top of the chart, marking their eighth #1 album. The Life of a Showgirl, which topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks, has subsequently fallen to #3.

Meanwhile, the Wicked soundtrack, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, debuts at #2. Tate McRae's So Close to What has re-entered the top 10 after the release of a deluxe version, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith scored their 10th top-10 album with One More Time, an EP they recorded with alt-rocker YUNGBLUD.

