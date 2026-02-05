KATSEYE confirm 'hot' new music, field question from 'Jake from State Farm'

After performing on the Grammys, KATSEYE will have an even bigger audience on Sunday when they appear in a State Farm Super Bowl ad.

The "Gabriela" group appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday, where they talked about how excited they are to be part of the ad for the insurance company, raving, "We love Jake from State Farm." And sure enough, Jake himself was in the audience and asked the group to describe the ad.

In response, the girls showed off the dance seen in the online teaser, set to Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer." The song is performed in the ad by Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key. The commercial will be the first ad to air after kickoff.

During the show, KATSEYE also confirmed they'll be releasing new music this year. Asked to describe the upcoming material in one word, the members offered: "colorful," "hot," "energetic," "fun" and "fierce."

Since KATSEYE didn't perform on the show, the musical entertainment came from Nick Jonas, who delivered a stripped-down piano and drums version of "Gut Punch," accompanied by a dancer twirling to the music.

