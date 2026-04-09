KATSEYE releases 'Pinky Up' video without Manon Bannerman; she'll reportedly miss Coachella, too

Katseye performs on stage during the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogota, Colombia on March 20, 2026. (Alejandro GONZALEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

KATSEYE's latest era has arrived with "Pinky Up."

The new single and video are out now. In the surreal clip for the hyperpop song, the women show off their new hairdos and a variety of colorful outfits while cavorting with stuffed animals and going crazy in the club. And of course, they also drink tea with their pinkies up.

However, judging from the Instagram comments, fans are upset that Manon Bannerman, who went on "temporary hiatus from the group" to "focus on her health and wellbeing," is not in the video. What's more, she won't be joining the rest of the women for their Coachella performance Friday, according to The Korea Herald.

Earlier in April Manon said in a message to fans that she was "happy and healthy" and that she'd been having "positive conversations" with the group's label.

As for "Pinky Up," it's apparently about having fun before the world ends.

"One day, soon, the world's gonna end/ I'm gonna make out with my new bestest friends/ I wanna live large, right before it all burns down," they sing. "I wanna get high right before we're in the ground/ Ooh, we're screaming from cloud nine/ No one can touch us if they tried."

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