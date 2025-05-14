Katy Perry forced to reschedule concert due to NBA playoffs

Katy Perry fans' loss is Denver's gain.

Katy was set to bring her Lifetimes tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, but she's now been forced to reschedule because the arena is needed for something more pressing: the NBA playoffs. Specifically, the Denver Nuggets have made the playoffs.

Katy's Instagram Story has a message reading, "Katy Perry's show at Ball Arena in Denver originally scheduled for Thursday, May 15 will now take place on Thursday, July 10 to accommodate the NBA Playoffs in Denver ... Congratulations @nuggets!"

Katy's next scheduled tour date is May 17 in Las Vegas. She'll then play Austin and Dallas, Texas, before heading overseas to start a run of Australian shows in early June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.