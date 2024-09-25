Katy Perry is starting the "rollout" of her Lifetimes Tour with Australia dates

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry promised a tour in support of her new album, 143, and she's confirmed the first official dates for it.

Katy has set a series of shows in Australia for June 2025 — she'll perform at arenas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. "Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows," she wrote on Instagram. "143 is a party and you're all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025, Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves."

Katy is currently in Australia ahead of her performance at Saturday's AFL Grand Final, which is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for the Australian Football League. Australian-rules football is more like American football than soccer: it's a contact sport where players can use their hands to move the ball and tackling is allowed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!