Katy Perry to premiere concert doc 'The Lifetimes Tour - Live in Paris' at Tribeca Fest

It's been a year since Katy Perry launched her Lifetimes tour, and if you didn't get to see it, you'll be happy to know it's been captured on film.

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live in Paris, a concert documentary, will premiere June 8 at New York's Tribeca Festival. A description says the film "blends powerhouse performances, exhilarating cinematography, and intimate moments to bring audiences into the spectacular world of this creative artist." After the premiere, Katy will sit for a discussion about the film.

Katy writes on Instagram, "They said I couldn't. I did it. And I filmed it. For the fans." Tickets are on sale now.

In an earlier post, Katy marked the one-year anniversary of the tour by writing, "So MUCH has changed in one year and yes, I have changed so much in one year…Advice to my year ago self? Put one foot in front of the other."

"It’s only when I look back that I can see the plan of the Invisible Hand calling me to greater glory. I couldn’t have made it without you. I love you for life, lifetimes."

In that year, Katy split with her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, and began dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

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