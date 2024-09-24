Katy Perry releases expanded album, '143: I Love You More'

Katy Perry loves her fans so much that she already has more music for them.

The expanded version of her brand-new album, 143: I Love You More, is available now. Katy made the announcement Monday night in a post she shared to social media.

"Good morning from Australia! I WOKE UP… with another surprise for you," Katy wrote. "143: I Love You More - a DELUXE digital download of 143 is available NOW for my [American] and [Australian] KatyCats but only for a limited time."

The expanded version of the album includes three new bonus tracks: "I Woke Up," "No More Tears For New Years" and "Gimme Gimme (Solo Version)." 21 Savage is not featured on this new version of the latter song.

“I just open my eyes and sing every time/ I woke up, got another day/ I woke up, let’s celebrate/ Throw your hands up in the sky/ If you’re happy you’re alive,” Katy sings in the upbeat track "I Woke Up."

