Katy Perry says goodbye to 'American Idol' as a winner is crowned

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, winner Abi Carter, Lionel Richie; Disney/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

After seven years, Katy Perry marked her final night as a judge on American Idol Sunday.

During the show, the top 12 female contestants performed several of Katy's hits, while a montage of the singer's years on the show was screened behind them. Katy also took the stage to perform the song "What Makes a Woman" from her 2020 album, Smile, with finalist Jack Blocker.

During the performance, Katy rose high in the air on a platform, revealing a massive skirt made up of photos of the contestants she's judged over the years. She concluded the performance by saying, "1-4-3. I Love You."  "1-4-3" refers to the number of letters in each of those three words.

And Katy being Katy, during the show she also tossed a slice of pizza into the audience for fans to catch.

Katy's finale dress featured a sculpted gold metal bodice with seven roses, one for each season.

Also during the big finale, a new American Idol champ was crowned — Abi Carter — and the all-star lineup of guest performers included Jon Bon Jovi, Seal, Jason Mraz, Hootie & the Blowfish and New Kids on the Block.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!