Katy Perry sells her catalog for a reported $225 million

Katy Perry is cashing in: The singer/songwriter has sold her catalog to Litmus Music, Billboard reports.

The deal -- which includes Katy's stake in the royalties and music publishing rights to the five albums she released between 2008 and 2020 -- is reportedly worth $225 million, sources tell Billboard. Those albums include 2010's hit-packed Teenage Dream, which has sold more than nine million copies.

Katy's deal tops Justin Bieber's sale of his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital earlier this year: He reportedly got $200 million.

Litmus co-founder Dan McCarroll has known Katy since he was the president of her record label. In a statement to Billboard, he says, "Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire."

Katy's most recent album was 2020's Smile. She's wrapping up her Las Vegas residency and will return to ABC's American Idol for the show's 2024 season.

