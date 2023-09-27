Katy Perry to voice a new character in 'Peppa Pig' special next year

Katy Perry as Ms. Leopard in 'Peppa Pig'; Courtesy Hasbro

By Andrea Dresdale

As the mother of 3-year-old Daisy, Katy Perry has probably watched Peppa Pig more times than she can count. Now, she's lending her voice to an upcoming special starring the beloved animated character.

Katy will voice Ms. Leopard, a dress maker who'll be helping characters Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow with their wedding preparations in the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. It's set to premiere in the spring of 2024 and will help mark the 20th anniversary of the Peppa Pig TV series.

"As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,"  said Olivier Dumont, president of Hasbro Entertainment.

He adds, “Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of PEPPA PIG and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

