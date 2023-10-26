Katy Perry wishes for peace for her 39th birthday

Katy Perry recently celebrated her 39th birthday, and she knew exactly what to wish for this year.

As she blew out her candles at her carnival-themed birthday party Wednesday, October 25, Entertainment Tonight reports she spoke aloud her wish.

“I know what I'm wishing for," Katy said. "I'm wishing for peace."

Katy says she had a low-key birthday celebration this year, choosing to spend the time with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy, but that next year will be a different story.

“For 40, I already planned three years ago," Perry said. "I'm asking for it all!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.