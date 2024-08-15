Katy Perry's video team had applied for permit, had "verbal approval" to shoot "Lifetimes" video, says label

Aidan Cullen

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry's video for "Lifetimes" has made headlines in the past few days over an accusation by local officials that the production team wasn't authorized to film on a protected part of the beach of S'Espalmador, a small, uninhabited island belonging to Spain. On Thursday Katy's record label issued a statement to ABC Audio regarding the controversy.

“The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead," said a spokesperson at Katy's label, Capitol.

The statement adds that the crew "applied for a permit for this specific location," noting that the crew "received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27." It concludes, "We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Either way, the General Directorate of Natural Environment has already declared that even if a permit wasn't obtained, no crime has actually been committed.

