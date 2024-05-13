Kelly Clarkson opens up about dating struggles: “I just find it awkward”

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her dating life.

In conversation with Tiffany Haddish on the Friday, May 10, episode of Kelly's eponymous daytime talk show, the singer got vulnerable as she described her struggles with dating.

“I get so nervous,” Kelly said. “It's awkward.”

When Tiffany began showering her with compliments, Kelly clarified it is not a self-worth issue.

“It’s not that I don’t think I’m a prize, I just find it awkward,” Kelly said, “and it’s the same things — ‘Where did you grow up?’”

Kelly, whose divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022, concluded by determining she must need more practice at it.

“I don’t think I’ve dated a lot. I think that’s the thing," Kelly said. "Maybe I just haven’t done it enough.”

