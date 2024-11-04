Kelly Clarkson will host Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting for second year in a row

Kelly Clarkson will be underneath the tree again this Christmas.

The singer is set to host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center annual tree lighting ceremony for the second consecutive year. She made the announcement on her daytime talk show on Monday.

"I'm especially excited though because for the second year in a row I'm actually gonna host Christmas in Rockefeller Center, again. I'm very excited. I'm gonna dress warm again," Kelly said while making the announcement.

While no performers or special appearances have been confirmed yet, a press release says that "the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events."

This year's special will air live on NBC on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

