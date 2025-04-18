Kelly Clarkson releasing a new song 'soon'

Kelly Clarkson is teasing a new song with an appropriate title.

On Instagram Friday, she posted the single artwork for the song, which is called "Where Have You Been." No release date, but Kelly captioned it, "Soon... ."

The last official solo, non-Christmas single Kelly has released was "Favorite Kind of High" back in 2023. That was when she was still on her previous record label, Atlantic. In January she announced that she'd started her own record label, so this new song may be her first release under that banner.

Kelly will launch a new Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, July 4 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

