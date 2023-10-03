Kelly Clarkson's Montana ranch inspires her new Wayfair collection

Kelly Clarkson's latest collection for Wayfair hits close to home ... her actual home.

Her new Montana Collection was inspired by her own ranch in Montana and includes hundreds of new furniture and decor pieces. On Instagram, Kelly introduced the collection by writing, "Are y'all ready for something fun (and cozy)? ... Think: distressed details and sunset hues for just the right amount of rustic."

In a statement, she added, "Montana is home for me and my kids ... The Montana Collection is a reflection of my sanctuary and I hope it inspires everyone to explore new ways to make their homes truly their own."

The line incorporates faux furs, suedes, distressed wood and antiqued metals to create what Kelly calls an elevated ranch vibe. "It's upscale in an environment you wouldn't expect," she says.

Kelly first teamed up with Wayfair for her Kelly Clarkson Home collection more than three years ago, and it's since become a top-selling line, according to the company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.