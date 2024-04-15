Kesha changes Diddy lyric during appearance on Renée Rapp Coachella set

Kesha made a not-so-subtle lyric change to her song "Tik Tok" following the recent allegations against Diddy.



During a surprise appearance at Renée Rapp's Coachella set over the weekend, instead of singing "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," she sang, "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy."



Both she and Renée shouted the lyric and raised a middle finger.



Last month, Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the mogul.



Back in November, Kesha dropped Diddy's name from "Tik Tok" during a show in LA. At that time, she changed the lyrics to, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.