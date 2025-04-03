Kesha plans to 'fight chaos with love' on biggest headlining tour yet

Kesha knows what we need in these crazy times: more sex.

She's announced her biggest headlining trek yet, the T*** Out Tour, with support from Scissor Sisters, who haven't toured North America in 10 years.

"The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other," says Kesha in a statement. "Americans need to have more safe, consensual sex."

As such, she's partnered with the dating app Feeld on the tour to "give us a place to flirt, meet, connect, and dance." Feeld is a dating app for "open-minded individuals," and is specifically for people interested in polyamory and kinky stuff.

Kesha explains that with the tour, she wants to bring "safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country." She adds, "We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war. I’m committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you."

"Let’s fight chaos with love, so let’s see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025," she says.

Kesha also has some advice for her fans, known as Animals. "This summer wear RED if you are single, horny, and down to flirt!" she says. "And along the way, I’m looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra Animal points."

The tour kicks off July 1 in West Valley City, Utah, and runs through Aug. 10 in Tampa, Florida. Artists presales start April 8 at 10 a.m. local time at KeshaOfficial.com. The general sale begins April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Kesha's new album, .(PERIOD), is due July 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.