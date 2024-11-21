Kesha releases action-packed 'JOYRIDE' music video

Kesha has just dropped the music video for her hit single, "JOYRIDE."

In the visual, which dropped Thursday on YouTube, Kesha drives through the desert in an explosive car chase. The action-packed video's thumbnail features Kesha in the driver's seat, with a graphic that reads, "KESHA IS MOTHER."

"JOYRIDE," which released on July 4, has over 100 million streams worldwide. The song is available everywhere via the artist's own Kesha Records.

Kesha is gearing up for an exciting end to her year. Her next single, "DELUSIONAL," arrives on Nov. 29, in time to celebrate Black Friday.

2025 will also be busy for the singer, who will embark on a sold-out run of House of Kesha headlining shows, starting with a Sydney, Australia, concert on Jan. 23.

