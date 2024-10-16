Kesha, Tate McRae join Charli XCX and Troye Sivan for LA concert

During their Sweat Tour stop in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan welcomed some special guests to the stage.

Kesha, who joined Charli to work it out on the remix of "Spring Breakers," joined the British singer to perform the remix live for the first time. Kesha then performed her #1 hit, "Tik Tok," for which she was joined by Charli and Troye.

Later in the show, Troye welcomed Tate McRae to the stage to perform "You," a collab they released in 2021 with Regard. Tate posted footage of the team-up to her Instagram Story, including footage shot by her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

The Sweat Tour continues Wednesday in LA with another show.

