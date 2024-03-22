Kesha will deliver her own Ted Talk on "The Alchemy of Pop"

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Kesha is set to deliver her very own Ted Talk.

The singer will share "The Alchemy of Pop" during the TED2024 conference in Vancouver, Canada, in April.

"I first had the idea come to me this January when on a sociatial sabbatical in the woods of Big Sur at the Esalen Institute. I realized that making pop songs has saved me, over and over again," Kesha wrote on X.

She then went on to describe how this impacted her spiritual connection.

"It had made my spiritual connection stronger, provided a place I could express myself in the most authentic way, and connected me to every corner of the world. I also realized that I wanted to share with you the way that I do this," Kesha wrote.

TED2024 will recognize the 40th anniversary of the company's founding and feature the theme The Brave and the Brilliant. The event will run from April 15-19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!