The Kid LAROI announces North American tour

The Kid LAROI has announced a North American tour in support of his debut album, The First Time.

The First Time Tour gets underway May 18 in Vancouver and is right now scheduled to run through July 9 in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour hits the U.S. and Canada after its European leg, which starts April 4 in Sweden.

A Citi presale starts March 26 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

For a preview of what a Kid LAROI show is like, you can check out the Australian artist's Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.