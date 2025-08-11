'KPop Demon Hunters' slays on top of Hot 100; Chappell Roan pulls in at #3

'Kpop Demon Hunters' (Courtesy: Netflix)
By Andrea Dresdale

When it comes to the Billboard Hot 100, KPop Demon Hunters is "Golden."

"Golden," the HUNTER/X song from the hit Netflix animated film, has climbed to #1 on the tally. While credited to HUNTER/X, the song is actually performed by singer/songwriter producer AJAE, singer Audrey Nuna, and actress and singer REI AMI. It's the eighth K-pop song to hit #1 on the Hot 100, and the first by female artists. All the previous chart-toppers either involved BTS or members of BTS.

"Golden" is also the first #1 by fictional characters since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the 2022 film Encanto. Plus, another KPop Demon Hunters song, "Your Idol" by Saja Boys, is #8.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan's "The Subway," which debuted at #1 on the U.K. singles chart, pulls into the #3 spot on the Hot 100. Still, it's the singer's highest ranking on the chart to date. She'd previously reached #4 with both "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club."

Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which had notched nine weeks at #1 since June, drops to #2.

