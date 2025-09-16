'KPop Demon Hunters' stars talk about the 'witchcraft' of #1 hit 'Golden'

The soundtrack of the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters has reached #1 on the Billboard 200, and four songs from the album are in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including HUNTR/X's "Golden," which has been #1 for five weeks. May Hong, who voices Mira, one of the members of HUNTR/X, says the song is so catchy, it almost seems like magic.

"It fully feels like witchcraft," she laughs to ABC Audio. "I don't understand how something can be this addictive and I'm not sick of it and I can listen to it like 10 times in a row. And I said the other day, I saw like an interview that [I] did where I was like, 'It's too short,' and it like sounds like a criticism -- and it just isn't. Like, I just want to keep listening to it!"

"Golden" is just one of four songs from the soundtrack that are currently in the top 10: The others are "Your Idol" and "Soda Pop" by Saja Boys, and another HUNTR/X song, "How It's Done," which the group sings while kicking demon butt on an airplane and then parachuting into one of their sold-out concerts. May and Arden Cho, who voices HUNTR/X member Rumi, think that's the reason for that song's appeal.

"I feel like everybody has a part of them that's like, 'Ooh, I wanna be fierce and cool,'" Arden tells ABC Audio. "And the movie sort of helps you feel that energy."

"I think that's why kids love 'How It's Done,'" May notes, while Arden adds, "I mean, everything about that whole scene in the movie is insane!"

"Yeah, like jumping out of the plane," May continues. "I think it's, like, a pump-up song for kids."

Arden adds, "Definitely for adults too!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.