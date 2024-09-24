Lady Gaga announces new album, 'Harlequin'

Little Monsters, rejoice. Lady Gaga has announced a brand-new album.

The record, which arrives on Sept. 27, is called Harlequin. It serves as a companion project to the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which Gaga co-stars as Harley Quinn.

The pop star took to Instagram to make the announcement on Tuesday, where she posted a photo of the album's cover and its track list. "Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux," she captioned the post.

The cover features Gaga standing under a showerhead fully clothed as water falls over her. She wears a life vest around her neck and stares straight into the camera.

Covers of famous songs make up most of the 13 songs on the album's track list, along with songs like "Happy Mistake," "The Joker" and "Folie à Deux."

This news comes as quite a shock to fans who were expecting Gaga to release something from her upcoming seventh album, which she has been teasing. In fact, Harlequin was announced one day after billboards reading "LG 6.5" and "LG Six.Five" were spotted in LA and New York City.

The vinyl and CD versions of Harlequin are available now on Lady Gaga's store. Along with the standard version, fans can purchase an exclusive vinyl that features a different cover. It is only available on her online store.

Here is the track list for Harlequin:

"Good Morning"

"Get Happy (2024)"

"Oh, When The Saints"

"World on a String"

"If My Friends Could See Me Now"

"That's Entertainment"

"Smile"

"The Joker"

"Folie à Deux"

"Gonna Build a Mountain"

"Close to You"

"Happy Mistake"

"That's Life"

