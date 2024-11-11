Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars toast their Grammy nominations: 'We love y'all!'

On Nov. 8, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars found out they'd been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for their duet, "Die With a Smile." On Nov. 10, they took to Instagram to thank the Academy ... and their fans.

Gaga and Bruno, who appear to be wearing the outfits they wore in the live video for the top-10 hit, are shown together on a club banquette, with Bruno lifting a glass of champagne. According to its official Instagram feed, the photo was taken in the Champagne Room at Bruno's Las Vegas club, The Pinky Ring.

"I'm so grateful for these 2 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS!" Gaga wrote. "Because of our amazing fans we are so blessed to be nominated for ... Die With A Smile!! @recordingacademy We love y'all! Monsters and Hooligans did that!"

Bruno added in the comments, "(Monsters [shaking hands emoji] Hooligans) Thank you! We love you!"

Monsters and Hooligans are, of course, the official collective names for fans of Gaga and Bruno. However, it's important to note that the Grammys aren't determined by fan voting; they are decided on by members of the Recording Academy.

"Die With a Smile" is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gaga's new solo single, "Disease," from her forthcoming album, is #27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.