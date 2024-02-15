Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix cozy up in new 'Joker 2' photos

By Mary Pat Thompson

Love is in the air in Gotham City.

Director Todd Phillips shared three new images from Joker: Folie á Deux, his highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker. The Valentine's Day surprise came Wednesday night over on Instagram.

The pictures feature Joaquin Phoenix in costume as Arthur Fleck/The Joker, the role that earned him the Best Actor prize at the 2020 Academy Awards, alongside Lady Gaga, who makes her DC Universe debut as the iconic villain Harley Quinn.

“Hoping your day is full of love,” Phillips captioned the photos. In the first picture, the pair stand shrouded in darkness, with Phoenix wearing a full face of The Joker’s signature clown makeup.

The second and third photos are in black and white, with one finding Phoenix behind bars. The other shows the pair dancing together on a rooftop, with a purposefully looking artificial night skyline, giant moon and all.

Joker: Folie á Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

